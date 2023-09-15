As if govt expects people to die: Chidambaram on BJP G20 celebration on day of Anantnag tragedy

Several Congress leaders spoke against BJP celebrating India's G-20 success in New Delhi on the same day the four bravehearts -- one cop and two Army officers, one rifleman -- were martyred during the operation in Anantnag on Wednesday. Congress leader P Chidambaram upped the ante as he added this with the government's policy in Kashmir as he said it seems that the government expects people to die in the "defence of its muddle-headed policy in Kashmir". "On Wednesday, 13th September, a Colonel, a Major, a DSP and a Rifleman were killed in Kashmir. The ruling establishment -- the BJP-- does not pause for a minute to pay homage to the martyrs. It is as if the government expects people to die in the defence of its muddle-headed policy in Kashmir. As long as the people of Kashmir feel alienated and betrayed, peace will not return to Kashmir," Chidambaram tweeted.

Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were martyred on Wednesday in Anantnag.

Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, rifleman Ravi Kumar were martyred during the operation on Wednesday. As National conference leader Farooq Abdullah went to visit Humayun Bhat's residence, he said he did not see any end to it while the government was claiming that terror incidents in the Valley came down.

Reacting to Farooq Abdullah's statement, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Farooq Abdullah and his family ruled the Valley for years and they are responsible. "Farooq Abdullah and his family have ruled, misruled and misgoverned Jammu and Kashmir for many many years. Their politics have primarily been responsible for decades of deprivation and J&K people's suffering from lack of rights, economic opportunities and the scourge of terrorism," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

