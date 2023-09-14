‘Insensitive PM’: Opposition slams BJP for celebrating G20 success at party HQ post J&K encounter

Opposition parties from the INDIA coalition hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘celebrating’ the success of the G20 Summit at the party headquarters on the day when security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘insensitive’ and added that no matter what happens, PM Modi cannot postpone receiving accolades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda (ANI)

On Wednesday, two Army officers Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack along with deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district.

Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the event organised at the BJP headquarters to mark the success of G20 Summit. He said when reports of three security personnel being killed were coming in, a ‘celebration was organised for Badshah’.

Sharing video clips of mourning family members of a deceased soldier, the official page of Congress called PM Modi ‘insensitive’ where in the second half of the clip shows Prime Minister being given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said she expected more sensitivity on the day when security forces fought a fierce fight in Kashmir. “This could have been postponed, expected more sensitivity, especially on a day when our security forces have fought a fierce fight with militants in Kashmir,” she wrote on X, sharing the video of PM's welcome.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha also took a dig at the BJP for holding a welcome programme for PM Modi.

“On a day when our Jawans were martyred, we were also watching celebrations at the BJP office. The nation was watching both visuals together…At the time of Pulwama attack, they had said they got to know about it late... But this time they knew everything since morning. The ruling party and the Prime Minister were celebrating,” he said.

