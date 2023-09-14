‘Monumental chapter’: BJP hails PM Modi over G20 Summit's success

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday evening showered with petals and greeted with slogans and drumbeats at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, where party workers joined hands to raucously congratulate him for the successful G20 Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi (PTI)

Read here: Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit

The party also passed a resolution to compliment the Prime Minister for showcasing to the world a “human-centric model of development, moving beyond the conventional GDP-focused growth trajectory taken in the previous years”.

“India’s G20 Presidency will always be celebrated as a People’s G20 -- a truly people-driven endeavour and a testament to India’s enduring spirit,” the resolution said.

Referring to the leaders’ summit as a “monumental chapter in India’s diplomatic annals” that marks a “transformative moment” in how India is perceived and engaged with on the global stage, the resolution said that party noted with “pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment showcased by PM Modi at the summit”. The unanimity in adopting the Delhi Declaration at the end of the summit was hailed by experts and world leaders as a landmark achievement that showcased India’s skilful diplomacy.

The declaration being adopted without impediments, and the PM’s role in ensuring that, was a “testament to [Modi’s] foresight, acting as a guiding beacon for our times and beyond”, said the resolution. “We are delighted to note the level of participation witnessed -- it was both unparalleled and unprecedented, resonating with the world’s affirmation of India’s capabilities and visionary approach. It also shows the world’s recognition and confidence in India’s potential and Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic leadership,” the resolution said.

On the human-centric model of development that the PM stressed on, the resolution said the model that emphasises “sustainability, inclusivity, and shared prosperity” resonated deeply among participating nations, reaffirming India’s stance as a champion for the collective good of humanity.

Ahead of the summit, Modi had underlined the need to shift from a GDP-centric world view to a human-centric one, the importance of robust global supply chains, and the promotion of multilateralism through the reform of global institutions.

Hailing the inclusion of the African Union as part of the G-20, the resolutions said, “The coming generations will remember the 2023 Summit as the one in which the African Union was given full membership of the G20. This is in line with PM Modi’s vision to ensure that the Global South has strong representation in such bodies.”

The resolution also referred to the India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a watershed moment for the world that will lay the “foundations for global prosperity”. It said that the corridor will bring together different nations, combining their strengths towards improving the lives of people.

“… myriad of bilateral meetings helmed by the Prime Minister not only fortified existing relations but also paved the way for newer, promising avenues of collaboration and commerce, which are set to bear fruit in the foreseeable future,” the resolution said.

Read here: ‘Modi became PM suppressing BJP leaders’ ambitions': AAP leader on question of INDIA bloc's Prime Minister face

The party went on say that the G20 Summit filled the heart of every Indian with a profound sense of pride. “As representatives of the people, we stand resolute in our belief that under PM Modi’s leadership, India will persistently chart a course marked by growth, cooperation and global leadership, crafting a legacy that future generations will look upon with hope and positivity,” it said.

Modi was at the BJP headquarters to attend a meeting of the central election committee, the deciding authority for selection of candidates, ahead of assembly polls scheduled in five states. Among those present for the meeting were Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda, and other members of CEC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON