Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit

BySaptarshi Das
Sep 13, 2023 04:58 PM IST

A resolution was moved by defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulating PM Modi on the successful completion of the G20 Summit

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of the G20 summit, union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said.

The G20 Summit was held in the national Capital New Delhi on September 9 and 10. (Narendra Modi)
“A resolution was moved by defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulating PM Modi on the successful completion of the G20 Summit. The success of G20 and its arrangements is a reflection of PM’s will and leadership and the entire world is discussing about it”, Thakur said.

“The 100% consent of the New Delhi declaration shows India’s growing diplomatic strength. Today, India plays an important role in global agenda-setting and credit for this goes to the leadership in the country India strived to make G20 a more inclusive forum and the involvement of the African Union in G20 is proof of that,” Thakur said while addressing a briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Stressing that the G20 summit had again proved how India was the voice of the global south, Thakur added, “All these successes in turn establishes India as the voice of the global south. The economic corridor that stretches from India to Europe via Arab nations is another success which is also part of the G20 and has been welcomed globally. If we speak of global biofuel alliance, the whole idea was of PM Modi, and he was the one who lead the way to glory with respect to that,” he added.

The cabinet also decided that 75 lakh additional free LPG connections will be given and that women will get these LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme in the next three years.

The cabinet has also approved the commencement of Phase 3 of the e-courts project with a financial allocation of 7,210 crore.

The e-Courts Phase 3 is being implemented under the joint partnership of department of justice, ministry of law and Justice, and eCommittee, Supreme Court of India.

