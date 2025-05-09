As India-Pak tensions escalate, Rubio calls Jaishankar and Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

NEW DELHI: India’s key partners such as the US and the European Union (EU) on Thursday expressed solidarity over the Pahalgam terror attack and called for restraint and immediate de-escalation as external affairs minister S Jaishankar made it clear that any military attacks from Pakistan will be met with a “very, very firm response”. US secretary of state Marco Rubio dialled Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call for de-escalation (REUTERS)

India has no intention to escalate the situation with Pakistan and was compelled to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 by striking “cross-border terrorist infrastructure” on Wednesday, Jaishankar said in televised remarks at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Jaishankar noted that Araghchi was visiting at a time when India is responding to a “particularly barbaric terrorist attack” at Pahalgam. “It is not our intention to escalate this situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response,” he said.

After India and Pakistan both carried out strikes against military targets on Thursday, US secretary of state Marco Rubio dialled Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call for de-escalation.

“Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism. Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation,” Jaishankar said in a social media post after the phone call.

While speaking with Jaishankar, Rubio “emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation”, state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. Rubio expressed US support for “direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications”.

Rubio reiterated his condolences for the “horrific” Pahalgam attack and reaffirmed the US’s commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism, Bruce said.

Rubio conveyed a similar message to Sharif about de-escalation, direct dialogue and improving communications. Rubio also expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict and “reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups”, Bruce said.

Jaishankar also spoke with EU high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas and said that India has been “measured in its actions”, and that “any escalation will get a firm response”.

The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states on Thursday unequivocally condemned the “heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam” on April 22 and the “murder of innocent civilians”, while calling on India and Pakistan to show restraint.

“Terrorism can never be justified. Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice. Every state has the duty and the right lawfully to protect its citizens from acts of terror,” EU high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

The EU is closely monitoring the “growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives”, the statement said.

“The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides. The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue,” Kallas said.

“It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives. The EU will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation,” she said.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and expressed his country’s solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a readout from the Brazilian side.

Lula also conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post. “He expressed support and solidarity with [India] in its fight against terrorism...The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen India-Brazil bilateral strategic partnership,” Jaiswal said.

India’s military carried out an action codenamed Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday that targeted terrorist infrastructure associated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was the first time since the 1971 war that the Indian armed forces targeted Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab.

This was followed by Pakistan’s attempt to strike military targets at 15 locations in northern and western India. New Delhi responded to this action by targeting air defence systems at a number of locations in Pakistan on Thursday. Late on Thursday, Pakistan launched strikes on several Indian airbases in Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab.