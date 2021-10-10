Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / As India reopens, top virologist has a word of caution. Here's what he said
india news

As India reopens, top virologist has a word of caution. Here's what he said

According to Dr W Ian Lipkin, India still does not have the ‘safety armour’ needed to safely reopen.
Schools have reopened in most states for senior classes (Image used only for representation)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 08:09 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Even as coronavirus-related curbs across the country are being eased due to declining second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, top virologist Dr W Ian Lipkin has cautioned against this, saying that India does not yet have the sort of “safety armour” needed to start reopening. The “safety armour,” according to Lipkin, is that a large percentage of people should be vaccinated against the viral illness, which, he said, is “very small” in India's case.

“Less than 20 per cent of the Indian population is vaccinated. Then, 30 per cent of population under the age of 18 is not yet eligible for vaccination. So, this means that you don't have the sort of armour needed to safely reopen in that way,” Lipkin said on Saturday at a media conclave, according to PTI.

The Chicago-born expert was pointing to the fact that though the Government of India aims to fully vaccinate cent percent adult population of more than 900 million by the end of the year, nearly 950 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered till now, a figure which includes both single and double jabbed (fully vaccinated) beneficiaries. 

Also Read | Union health minister reviews vaccine progress as India nears 1 billion doses

RELATED STORIES

The nationwide vaccination drive against the contagious disease began on January 16 this year. However, as mentioned by Lipkin, only those aged 18 and above are eligible to get inoculated.

He also stressed that scientists should develop vaccines that will not only prevent severe diseases, but also block their transmission. “We need to improve our public health infrastructure. Also, we should be able to track and trace individuals who have been exposed, so that we can adopt a ring vaccination strategy, which successfully eradicated smallpox in India,” Lipkin said.

On Saturday, India recorded 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, down 7 per cent from the day before. 248 more people succumbed due to the infection, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ian lipkin coronavirus covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Byju's stops SRK ad amid Aryan Khan drugs probe

‘Political tourism’: Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur Kheri visit

Farmers' crisis, inflation: Priyanka Gandhi to pan UP govt in rally today

Centre exploring methods to expand telecom network in the northeast: Minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP