As Maharashtra cases rise, Goa mulls new SOPs, says health minister

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Mumbai. .(AP Photo)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to deliberate on steps to contain any fallout.

He told PTI new standard operating procedures could be created for the state, adding that the decision would be taken after his meeting with the CM.

He, however, did not elaborate on what the new SOPs may be.

A spike in cases in some districts in Maharashtra has led to a fresh round of local-level lockdown and night curfew there.

