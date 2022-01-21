Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / As Meghalaya turns 50, govt plans year-long celebrations to mark the occasion
india news

As Meghalaya turns 50, govt plans year-long celebrations to mark the occasion

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972. It was previously part of two districts the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, and the Garo Hills.
The official programme is scheduled to be held today at the JN Complex, which can accommodate close to 3,000 plus people.(ANI)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The northeastern state of Meghalaya is celebrating its 50th formation day on Friday. To mark the golden jubilee celebrations, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has planned to celebrate the occasion by inaugurating projects throughout the year.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972. It was previously part of two districts the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, and the Garo Hills.

The state had planned grand celebrations, but the plans were scuttled due to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday. "We have listed close to about 300 projects… We have decided that rather than inaugurating things in one day on the 50th year of statehood golden jubilee celebration, we will inaugurate them throughout the year so that the meaning increases," he also said.

The official programme is scheduled to be held today at the JN Complex, which can accommodate close to 3,000 plus people. However, only 30 per cent occupancy has been permitted in view of the Covid-19 protocol. The guests are also required to strictly follow Covid protocols like wearing face masks and sanitising their hands at regular intervals.

RELATED STORIES

All the districts will be connected online to the programme in Shillong as separate events will not be held in the districts given the Covid-19 situation, the chief minister had also informed.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Meghalaya reported as many as 329 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the highest one day spike. The state has a total of 1,629 active cases and the death toll stands at 1,494. The overall caseload is 87,404.

With 1,117 active cases and 1016 deaths, state capital Shillong is among the worst-hit districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP