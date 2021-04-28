As over 80 lakh people register in 3 hours for Covid-19 vaccine, Centre says Co-Win is robust, dependable

The Centre on Wednesday dismissed the reports of Co-Win software crashing around 4pm and said the software is robust and dependable. "It is clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis," the Centre said issuing a statement, adding that more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on Wednesday.

"The server supporting the Co-Win digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency. People are registering on the platform, mostly of age-group 18-44. It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal, with 3 hours from 4pm to 7pm," the Centre said.

There have been 383 million API hits, initially as high as 2.7 million his per minute. Countering claims of users that there was a delay in sending out OTPs, the Centre said as many as 1.45 crore SMSs were successfully delivered.

"These statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable," the Centre said.

Co-Win offers registration for Covid-19 vaccination any time, anywhere, the Centre said adding that the capacity of the servers and other parameters have been ramped up ahead of the registration. "Inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies," it said.

Registration for people in the age group between 18 and 44 years was thrown open at 4pm on Wednesday. Several users claimed the site crashed while many reported there was a delay in sending the OTP through which one could register. At around 4.35pm, the verified Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu claimed that there was a minor glitch that was resolved.

National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma said the software has registered about five million people in a day, in the past phases of vaccination. It is prepared to handle the double, he said.