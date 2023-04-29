As Surjewala prompts Rahul Gandhi on 'guarantee', BJP attacks: ‘This is how…’

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Karnataka's Ballari where he promised an investment of ₹5,000 crore for an apparel park, BJP leaders cornered Rahul Gandhi sharing the clip where Randeep Singh Surjewala can be seen prompting Rahul Gandhi off the microphone. BJP leaders on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi asking whether he knows what he is promising Karnataka.

"This is how Congress & Rahul Gandhi are providing their 'guarantees' to the people of Karnataka - with no idea whatsoever on what they are guaranteeing. Their promises have already failed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP & now, the same assurances for Karnataka. People of Karnataka won't take these guarantees with any seriousness," BJP's Tejasvi Surya, South Bengaluru MP, tweeted.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too shared the video and said, "Congress' guarantee is whall all is being said is fake."

BJP's Amit Malviya said no one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously, but "this insincerity is appalling". "Rahul Gandhi is demeaning the people of Karnataka by giving ‘guarantees’, without even knowing what they entail," Malviya wrote.

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking on Friday, he cross-checked the amount with Randeep Singh Surjewala whether it's 2,000 crore or 5,000 crore.

"This is my guarantee," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress has announced five guarantees for Karnataka including 200 units of free power to every household (Gruha Jyoti), ₹2,000 to women head of the family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice to BPL families, Monthly assistance to youth, free bus ride for women.

PM Modi questioned Congress's guarantee and said the party is in no position to give any guarantee as its warranty has expired. PM Modi said Congress failed its election promises in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh -- a claim that has been countered by the Congress with data.

