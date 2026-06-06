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As Team Mamata disintegrates, Sourav Ganguly clears the air on his ‘role’: ‘Did not approach Yusuf Pathan’

Speculation is rife that Mamata Banerjee wants to enter Parliament and may ask one of her loyal MPs to quit seat for her to fight bypoll

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 08:15 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Former Team India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday rejected as untrue a report that claimed he had acted as an emissary for the Trinamool Congress to ask Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, also a former cricketer, to vacate his Lok Sabha seat so that former CM Mamata Banerjee could contest a by-election from the constituency.

Former cricket captain rejected as untrue a report that said he approached Yusuf Pathan to ask him to quit his LS seat so Mamata Banerjee could contest bypoll.(Photos: ANI, PTI File)

In a signed statement dated June 6 and addressed to "all the media houses", Ganguly said the allegations, “in so far as they concern me, are in reckless disregard of the truth”. He was referring to a front-page report in Anandabazar Patrika on June 4 about ‘Mamata heading to Delhi for direct fight’.

The report had said Ganguly, who has rejected several offers in the past to enter politics, was approached to convey Mamata Banerjee's message to Pathan, and that Pathan had declined to resign for her.

What Ganguly said

"I was never requested/asked by Ms Mamata Banerjee to convey any message from her to Mr Yusuf Pathan, whether to step down from his parliamentary seat, as alleged or otherwise or at all," Ganguly said in the statement.

The report surfaced amid speculation over how Banerjee might return to electoral office after the TMC's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, in which the party was restricted to 80 seats in the 294-member House and she lost her own seat to Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

It also came as the party faces one of the gravest crises in its three-decade history.

This week, 58 of its 80 MLAs rebelled, with the assembly speaker recognising expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition — a move the TMC has called "illegal" and plans to challenge in the high court.

When the leadership convened a meeting at Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Friday, only eight non-rebelling MLAs attended.

 
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