As UK relaxes curbs, 19 per cent increase in admission of Indian students

The number of Indian students taking admission into UK university and higher education courses has increased 19 per cent in 2021 as the United Kingdom moves India from its Red list to the Amber list. According to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service acceptance figures, released a day after the UK moved India from the red list to the amber list, a record number of 3,200 students have been accepted onto UK institutions, news agency PTI reported.

Until August 8, India was on the Red List of the United Kingdom's advisory. People travelling to the United Kingdom from a red-listed country will have to book a quarantine hotel package, while passengers from amber-list countries can quarantine at any place. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union, UK, was pushing the government to upgrade India's status as the hotel quarantine will cost 1,750 pounds. The red list rules also say passengers from red list countries will only be allowed to enter the UK if they have residence rights in the UK or are British or Irish nationals.

Though students who have got admission to UK varsities might have been allowed to enter the country, the additional cost of a government-managed facility for 10 days would have added to the financial burden.

“We know India being moved from the Red to Amber list will be a significant and welcome move for those Indian students due to travel to the UK soon. Those students should stay in touch with their university and be aware of the latest procedure for amber list arrivals to ensure a smooth arrival,” Vivienne Stern, Director of Universities UK International, which represents over 140 universities, told PTI.

Air India has recently announced non-stop flights to London from six Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar and Kochi between August 16 and September 1.

Though India has been moved to the amber list, Pakistan is still on the Red list, which has led to diplomatic push from Pakistan. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant Dr Faisa Sultan has written to the UK health secretary explaining how Pakistan has the lowest daily Covid surge in the region. As the listing is a dynamic process, Pakistan may be moved to the amber list in future.

