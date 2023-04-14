Asad Ahmad, Ghulam abused, opened fire; ‘cops tried to catch them alive’: FIR

Uttar Pradesh police which gunned down Asad Ahmad and his aide Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday said the intention was to catch them alive but as gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and Ghulam opened indiscriminate fire, the officials of the special task force started retaliation in which the duo were killed, according to the FIR filed in the case. Read | Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad was to marry cousin. Now she is also on the run

The FIR said cops wanted to catch both Asad and Ghulam alive.

Asad and Ghulam were spotted on a motorcycle without a registered number on Thursday. When police teams asked them to stop, they didn't and instead sped away on an unpaved road and slipped into a roadside bush when the cops surrounded them, the FIR said. Read | 'Even Ghulam's mother…': BJP says Owaisi and Akhilesh equate Muslims with…

They abused the policemen loudly on being confronted and opened fire 'with an intent to kill'. The cops tried to catch them alive risking their lives amid the indiscriminate firing but had to retaliate in "self-defence". "The members of both the (STF) teams, who had surrounded them, tried to reach within their firing range without caring for their lives and tried to catch them alive, but had to return fire in self-defence in view of the indiscriminate firing from the miscreants," the FIR said.

The cops approached them when the firing stopped and found them alive. They were immediately rushed to the hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries. A gun, empty shells, live cartridges, a motorcycle and other evidence were collected from the spot.

The duo were brought to Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. Doctors who attended to them said Asad received two bullet injuries and Ghulam one. There was no sign of rigor mortis, Dr Narendra Sengar, principal of the medical college said. "I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought here," he said.

Police said Asad and Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, hatched a plan to free Atiq Ahmad by attacking the police convoy which was bringing Atiq Ahmad to Uttar Pradesh for the hearing.

(With PTI inputs)

