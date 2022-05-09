Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to pass by 100 km from coast on May 11

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it lay 880km away from Puri coast and continued to move at a speed of 14 kmph, India Meteorological Department officials said in Bhubaneswar.

Asani - it means wrath in Sinhala - is the first cyclone of 2022 over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to miss the Andhra-Odisha coast by 100 km on May 11, IMD officials said.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena today said the district collectors and municipal commissioners have been asked to make a decision on evacuation, as and when necessary. “We do not apprehend a danger, however, no chances can be taken. Especially, in case of the low lying and other vulnerable areas, people will be evacuated if the situation arises. Municipal teams are ready to carry out dewatering in case there is water logging and artificial flooding,” said Jena.

“As it will recurve and move parallel to the Odisha coast from Puri (onwards), the system will weaken into a deep depression on May 12. However, May 11 will remain crucial in terms of moderate to heavy rainfall and high-speed winds ranging between 50 to 60 kmph, in coastal and adjoining districts. Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts will witness rainfall between May 10 and 12. However, we do not think there is any danger of flooding,” said Jena.

He said Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been stationed in Ganjam, Puri, Satpada, Astaranga, Krushnaprasad, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Mahakalpara and Rajnagar. A full unit of NDRF has been stationed at Balasore. The DG of Fire Service has instructed teams in all districts to be alert and ready to act in case of any eventuality. Similarly, 10 to 15 fire units have been stationed at the headquarters, said Jena.

All fishermen of the state have come back from the sea. and from Monday boat movement in Chilika lake would be stopped till the cyclone passes.