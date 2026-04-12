Asha Bhosle created cinematic magic redefining film music’s rebellious spirit

Today, on the passing of my all-time favourite singer, the legendary Asha Bhosle ji, I find myself reflecting deeply. In Rangeela, it was Rahman who composed the music, but it was Asha ji’s voice that infused it with an immortal soul and raw, youthful fire. ‘Rangeela Re’ wasn’t just a song; it was a thunderclap that shook Bollywood.

Singer Asha Bhosle at an event celebrating Marathi Language Day in February 2025. (AFP/File)

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Urmila’s electrifying moves on the raw, pulsating streets of Mumbai fused seamlessly with Asha ji’s playful sensuality, mischievous energy, and unimaginable vocal range, creating pure cinematic magic that redefined the rebellious spirit of film music.

I remember her walking into the studio with the poise of a queen, yet carrying the wide-eyed, childlike curiosity of a newcomer hungry to experiment with a new-age music director like Rahman. One take, a small adjustment in phrasing or emotion, and the magic flowed like a torrential storm.

Coincidentally, today marks the 24th anniversary of her track ‘Khallas’ from my film ‘Company’, starring fiery Isha Koppikar. That ultra-seductive, high-octane number, with its thumping rhythm and Asha ji’s commanding voice, became a quintessential item song that still pulses with undefined energy.

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{{^usCountry}} Asha ji wasn’t just a singer; she was the heartbeat of an entire era, her voice flowing like a river through generations, bridging classical roots with modern beats across multiple languages and diverse emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha ji wasn’t just a singer; she was the heartbeat of an entire era, her voice flowing like a river through generations, bridging classical roots with modern beats across multiple languages and diverse emotions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From sensuality to soul-stirring depth, she captured the full spectrum of human feeling like no one else ever. Rest in power, Asha ji. You might have moved on to another place, but your music will remain here forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From sensuality to soul-stirring depth, she captured the full spectrum of human feeling like no one else ever. Rest in power, Asha ji. You might have moved on to another place, but your music will remain here forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (As told to Meena Iyer) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (As told to Meena Iyer) {{/usCountry}}

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