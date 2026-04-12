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Asha Bhosle created cinematic magic redefining film music’s rebellious spirit

Asha Bhosle wasn’t just a singer; she was the heartbeat of an entire era, her voice flowing like a river through generations

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:10 pm IST
By Ram Gopal Varma
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Today, on the passing of my all-time favourite singer, the legendary Asha Bhosle ji, I find myself reflecting deeply. In Rangeela, it was Rahman who composed the music, but it was Asha ji’s voice that infused it with an immortal soul and raw, youthful fire. ‘Rangeela Re’ wasn’t just a song; it was a thunderclap that shook Bollywood.

Singer Asha Bhosle at an event celebrating Marathi Language Day in February 2025. (AFP/File)

Urmila’s electrifying moves on the raw, pulsating streets of Mumbai fused seamlessly with Asha ji’s playful sensuality, mischievous energy, and unimaginable vocal range, creating pure cinematic magic that redefined the rebellious spirit of film music.

I remember her walking into the studio with the poise of a queen, yet carrying the wide-eyed, childlike curiosity of a newcomer hungry to experiment with a new-age music director like Rahman. One take, a small adjustment in phrasing or emotion, and the magic flowed like a torrential storm.

Coincidentally, today marks the 24th anniversary of her track ‘Khallas’ from my film ‘Company’, starring fiery Isha Koppikar. That ultra-seductive, high-octane number, with its thumping rhythm and Asha ji’s commanding voice, became a quintessential item song that still pulses with undefined energy.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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