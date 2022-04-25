Ashish Mishra surrenders, sent to Lakhimpur prison

Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, the main accused in one of the cases related to the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate here on Sunday, six days after the Supreme Court set aside his bail order.

The apex court had asked Mishra on April 18, the son of Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra (Teni), to surrender within a week.

Lakhimpur Kheri district jail superintendent PP Singh said, “Ashish Mishra has arrived at the district jail. Owing to security concerns, he will be kept in quarantine barrack number 21.”

On October 3, 2021, four farmers and a journalist at a protest against the now-repealed central farm laws were run over by a car allegedly belonging to Mishra. In the ensuing violence, three people – two BJP workers and a driver – were killed.

Two FIRs (numbers 219 and 220) had been lodged in connection with the violence.

Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with the deaths of the farmers. He was granted bail by a bench of the Allahabad high court on February 10. Family members of some of the farmers killed in the violence had moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the bail.

In the April 18 order setting aside Mishra’s bail, the top court had remitted the matter back to the high court, directing it to decide on the bail application “afresh expeditiously and preferably within a period of three months.”

Mishra’s counsel, Awadhesh Singh, said on Sunday, “In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, Ashish Mishra reached the CJM’s court on Sunday and moved the application of surrender. Accepting the application, the court sent him to jail.”