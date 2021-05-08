Ashok Gehlot calls for decision on lockdown at central level

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday backed the need for taking a decision on Covid-19 lockdown at the Centre’s level to ensure effective coordination between states and to curb the worst surge in infections that has overwhelmed the healthcare system.

In a series of tweets, he said the situation was becoming frightening. “In this situation, however, lockdown is needed more than ever to prevent the infections. The Central government has left its decision to the states,” he said. He cited previous experience and added a decision on the lockdown should have been made at the central level so that common people, including labourers, have minimum hardship.

“...many states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and Delhi are imposing lockdown. Many states are closing the entry of residents of other states. We have also decided to impose strict lockdown in the state from Monday. This time, the infection is spreading at a rapid pace in rural areas and among the youth.”

In another tweet, he said, “To control this infection, a strict lockdown will be in force for 15 days across the state from Monday. It is the duty of all of us to uphold our civic responsibilities and fully abide by this lockdown so that Rajasthan can be saved from the pandemic.”

Gehlot said Rajasthan is in a better position than other states. “If you support the government, we will be able to beat Corona as soon as possible.”

On May 6, in view of a surge in Covid19 cases, the Rajasthan government announced a lockdown from May 10 till May 24, and a ban on marriages till May 31.