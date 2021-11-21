Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot inducts 12 new faces in Cabinet rejig, promotes 3 ministers
india news

Ashok Gehlot inducts 12 new faces in Cabinet rejig, promotes 3 ministers

Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
BySachin Saini

Fulfilling the long pending demand of a cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday declared the names of new ministers, elevating three state minsters to cabinet rank.

Hours after collecting resignation letters from the ministers in his Council of Ministers at a meeting at his residence and after meeting the Governor, the list of new ministers was released by Gehlot’s office.

The cabinet rejig is expected to happen on Sunday afternoon.

Three state ministers – Women and Child Welfare minister Mamta Bhupesh, Labour minister Tika Ram Julee, and Bhajan Lal Jatav have been elevated to Cabinet rank.

Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.

The new faces to be inducted with cabinet rank are –Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Ram Lal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishwendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Tika Ram Julee, Govind Meghwal and Shuakuntla Rawat.

RELATED STORIES

Four new ministers will be inducted at the state level – Zahida, Brajendra Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena.

A senior party leader said of the 12 new faces to be inducted, four are believed to be from the Pilot camp – Hemaram Choudhary, Vishwendra, Ramesh Meena, and Brajendra Ola.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP