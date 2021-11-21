Ashok Gehlot inducts 12 new faces in Cabinet rejig, promotes 3 ministers

Fulfilling the long pending demand of a cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday declared the names of new ministers, elevating three state minsters to cabinet rank.

Hours after collecting resignation letters from the ministers in his Council of Ministers at a meeting at his residence and after meeting the Governor, the list of new ministers was released by Gehlot’s office.

The cabinet rejig is expected to happen on Sunday afternoon.

Three state ministers – Women and Child Welfare minister Mamta Bhupesh, Labour minister Tika Ram Julee, and Bhajan Lal Jatav have been elevated to Cabinet rank.

Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.

The new faces to be inducted with cabinet rank are –Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Ram Lal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishwendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Tika Ram Julee, Govind Meghwal and Shuakuntla Rawat.

Four new ministers will be inducted at the state level – Zahida, Brajendra Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena.

A senior party leader said of the 12 new faces to be inducted, four are believed to be from the Pilot camp – Hemaram Choudhary, Vishwendra, Ramesh Meena, and Brajendra Ola.