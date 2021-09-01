'Ashoka Pillar', 'Buddha Relic Stupa' submerged under floodwater in Bihar's Vaishali

One of the major attractions of Bihar tourism has submerged under floodwater amid heavy rains in the state and adjoining Nepal. The famous Buddhist excavation site in Bihar’s Vaishali district housing the historic 'Ashoka Pillar' and 'Buddha Relic Stupa' has been affected by floods, reported news agency ANI sharing the photographs of the site.

In the photographs shared by ANI, the famous Ashokan Pillar with a statue of a lion on the top can be seen partially submerged under floodwater. The 18.3-metre high Ashoka Pillar is made of a highly polished single piece of red sandstone.

Buddha Relic Stupa, which enshrines the holy ashes of Lord Buddha, can also be seen surrounded by floodwater. According to Bihar Tourism, the Buddha Relic Stupa is a protected site by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

About 26 districts in Bihar including Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patnahave been affected by floods due to incessant rainfall last week. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa till September 2.

On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in affected areas, adding that a plan to control the water level of rivers is being drawn out. The chief minister also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga district.

"The state government is continuously monitoring the situation of affected areas. Every time Bihar gets flooded during the monsoon season. The government is planning something to control the water level of rivers in Bihar. We are hoping that the plan will not make the situation worse in the future as it is now," ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.