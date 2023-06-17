Ashwani Vaishnaw visits Delhi Division control room, discusses how to upgrade systems in Railways

Union Minister of Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw undertook a visit to the Delhi Division control room on Saturday to explore ways to enhance the performance of railway systems.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to ANI during his visit, the Railway Minister said that Control systems are the most important part of managing primary operations. "In line with that, today I had discussions with all the officers of the Delhi Division's control systems on how they can be upgraded, how control systems can be modernized throughout the country, and how the training system for everyone can be advanced and modernized. There was an open discussion with the officers on how to improve and enhance these aspects."

"Divisional control systems are the most important systems to manage primary operations. So, at Delhi Division Control Systems, I spoke with everyone on how to upgrade these (systems) and further modernise the control systems across the country," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the control room's functioning, Minister Vaishnaw embarked on a visit to various control offices within the facility. This included the Section Control, Coaching Control, Freight Control, Engineering Control, Carriage and Wagons Control, as well as sections dedicated to S&T (Signal & Telecommunication), RPF (Railway Protection Force), TRD (Traction Distribution), and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition).

By personally visiting these control offices, the Railway Minister aimed to assess the existing infrastructure, gauge the efficiency of the control room's operations, and gather valuable insights from the dedicated personnel working in these divisions. Such firsthand experiences will contribute to the formulation of comprehensive plans and strategies for future improvements in the control room operations.

The Railway Minister emphasized the need to develop a foolproof system to ensure smooth operations and enhanced passenger services. He stressed the importance of implementing robust planning strategies that can effectively address issues related to train movement, maintenance, and control room operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Vaishnaw's visit, he dedicated three hours to discussions. He started off with an interactive session with staff and officers who shared their insights on the challenges faced. They also shared the benefits of implementing moving blocks planning and efficient train running practices.