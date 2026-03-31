Ashwini Bhide appointed as Mumbai civic body BMC’s first female commissioner

Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to head the country’s richest civic body. The 55-year-old IAS officer takes over as Bhushan Gagrani retires the same day. Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the commissioner of the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Her appointment has drawn considerable attention, not only for its symbolic significance but also because it comes after civic elections held following a four-year gap, in which the BJP assumed power for the first time with support from the Shiv Sena.

With Ashwini Bhide moving to her new role, Lokesh Chandra, CMD of Mahavitaran, will assume charge of the CMO. Bhide, however, will continue to hold additional charge of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

Who is Ashwini Bhide? A 1995-batch IAS officer, Ashwini Bhide is widely recognised in Mumbai’s administrative and infrastructure circles as the “Metro Woman of Mumbai.” The title stems from her role in driving the ambitious Mumbai Metro Line 3 project, also known as the Aqua Line, HT reported earlier.

Also read | Who is Ashwini Bhide? ‘Metro Woman’ becomes BMC’s first female commissioner

Currently serving as additional chief secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO), Bhide has built a reputation for handling complex and high-stakes assignments. Alongside her responsibilities in the CMO, she continues to lead the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), overseeing ongoing metro expansion work.

She began her service in Kolhapur and went on to serve as CEO of the Nagpur and Sindhudurg zilla parishads. Over the years, she has also held positions at Raj Bhavan, worked as additional commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and served within the BMC itself.

Bhide’s public profile rose sharply during her tenure at the MMRC, particularly while steering the completion of Mumbai Metro Line 3. The project, the city’s first underground metro corridor connecting Colaba to Seepz, faced multiple hurdles—from complex tunnelling beneath century-old structures to the politically sensitive issue of land acquisition and resettlement.

One of the most contentious aspects of the project was the proposed car shed at Aarey Colony, which triggered strong opposition from environmentalists. The site’s proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park made it a flashpoint in the debate between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.

The project was put on hold during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, before being revived after a change in political leadership in 2022. Soon after, Bhide was brought back to head the MMRC, playing a key role in putting the project back on track.