ASI announces reopening of Red Fort for visitors, days after deadly blast

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday said that the Red Fort premises will reopen to the public from tomorrow, November 16, five days after the deadly blast in the monument's vicinity claimed at least 10 lives and left several others injured. The explosion on Monday prompted an immediate lockdown of the surrounding area, and enhanced checks and movement restrictions in force, with the ASI shutting down the monument for visitors on Tuesday, November 11.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The explosion took place near Gate 1 of the Lal Quila metro station, near the Red Fort premises.

The decision comes on the same day the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened gates no. 2 and 3 of the station near the fort, four days after the facility was shut in the aftermath of the powerful blast.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, “The Red Fort metro station's gate numbers 2 and 3 are now open for commuters, restoring partial access that had been suspended as part of security measures following the incident.”

The closure of the fort was ordered after the Delhi Police’s Kotwali station wrote to the ASI’s Delhi circle seeking a temporary shutdown of the site.

“The investigation of the scene of crime in the incident is in progress but yet to be completed. Hence it is requested that the Red Fort may please be closed for visitors for three days w.e.f. 11/11/2025 to 13/11/2025,” the letter stated, initially shutting it down for three days, and later issuing an extension.

Deepened probe into the ‘terror module’

Probe agencies explore the possibility of coordinated attacks planned across four Indian cities by what they describe as an interstate ‘white-collar terror module,’ spanning across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators pieced together the last movements of Dr Umar Nabi, the main suspect who drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, using over 50 CCTV cameras.

Police said that Dr Umar Nabi, along with two associates, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid, allegedly used encrypted apps. The three had purportedly pooled more than ₹26 lakh in cash and purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser for manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which joined the investigation, has also detained three more doctors, all recently associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

The detainees include Dr Mushtakeem, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka who had returned from China after completing his MBBS and was interning at Al-Falah Medical College, Dr Mohammad, and Dr Rehaan Hayat, who completed her MBBS from Al-Falah.

Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast took place at 6.52pm on Monday, when the car stopped at a traffic signal, close to the Red Fort metro station in the heart of Old Delhi. The quick blaze engulfed at least six cars, two e-rickshaws, one auto, and a DTC bus.