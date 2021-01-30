ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar
- The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
The Archaeological Survey of India has unearthed a stone structure suspected to be the floor of a 10th century temple during excavation near the 11th century Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.
ASI officials said while carrying out scientific cleaning of the two acre land adjacent to the 11th century Suka-Sari temple complex, they found the floor of the temple as well as a portion of wall containing beautifully engraved statues of danseuses of the temple that was earlier buried under the campus of a demolished Sanskrit college in Bhubaneswar. A base (Shakti) of Shivling has also been found during digging at the site.
“We think the temple was built on Panchayatana model like the Brahmeshwara and Chitrakarini temples which are of the 10th century origin. Another side of the wall is being dug out and it will require 10 more days to completely bring out the structures,” said Arun Mallick, superintendent of ASI's Bhubaneswar circle.
Mallick said many ancient structures around the vicinity of Lingaraj temple are believed to have been damaged during the demolition drive carried out by the Odisha government for renovation of the old town area under Ekamra Kshetra Project.
“Bhubaneswar is said to be city of more than 1000 temples. We believe many structures have been demolished during the current demolition exercise. We tried to reason with them about not carrying out indiscriminate demolition. But the state government did not take note of our protests,” he said.
Among the heritage structures demolished around the Lingaraj temple are the 11th century Ganesh temple called Budha Ganesh on the northern side of Lingaraj complex. It has been listed as a protected monument years ago and is one of the smallest Ganesh temples of Bhubaneswar.
The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar
- The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
- The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws
- Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox