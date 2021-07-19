Ask 'most difficult, sharpest questions' but maintain decorum: PM Modi's message to lawmakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all members of Parliament to focus on a result-oriented discussion during proceedings as the monsoon session of Parliament began. PM Modi also urged all the MPs and parties to "ask the most difficult and sharpest questions" in a peaceful atmosphere.

"Also allow the government to respond in a disciplined environment," PM Modi also said ahead of the session, adding, "This will give a boost to the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development."

PM Modi also asked leaders to spare time to discuss the Covid-19 situation face to face. "I urge all floor leaders to find time for 4pm tomorrow so that I can give details about the pandemic situation that can be discussed in Parliament too," he said.

"The government is ready with answers so that people can get the answers," he added. "I want MPs to effectively discuss the pandemic issues with priority," he also said.

PM Modi also asked the citizens to get the jab against Covid-19 and said, "It would make you bahubali (strongman)." "Nearly 40 crore people in the country have also become bahubali. I want MPs to effectively discuss the pandemic issues with priority," PM Modi said.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition, said on Sunday that they have proposed to discuss various issues like inflation, poverty and the Covid-19 crisis in the house in front of Venkaiah Naidu. Kharge also added that vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venakaiah Naidu has given a nod to the opportunity to discuss the issues.

Several opposition parties are also planning to move adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament on Monday over farmers' issues, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premachandran said on Sunday after an all-party meeting of opposition, attended by leaders of the Congress, TMC, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, Shiv Sena and the AAP.

The session will conclude on August 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON