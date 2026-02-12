Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he and his deputy DK Shivakumar would abide by any decision of the Congress high command on the leadership question. This comes after remarks by Shivakumar’s brother, former MP DK Suresh, that leaders who joined the party from outside were given priority. ‘Ask something else’, Siddaramaiah tells media on leadership change

The chief minister also said he was unaware of reports that some legislators were planning a foreign trip and added that if such travel was funded personally, it could not be objected to.

“Can’t you (media) ask anything other than this (leadership change issue)? You don’t ask anything else, only this. It has been three months since you began this. Please don’t ask me this again,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, displaying irritation at repeated queries.

He added, “The high command is aware, they will decide. I will abide by their decision. How many times should I tell you (reporters) this?”

The comments came amid continuing speculation over a possible leadership transition in the state, a discussion tied to a reported power-sharing understanding when the Congress government was formed in 2023. The debate has resurfaced after the administration crossed the halfway point of its five-year term in November 2025.

Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, recently said his father would complete a full term, asserting that the party leadership had conveyed such a position.

Siddaramaiah declined to respond directly to Suresh’s earlier assertion that he remained hopeful an understanding on leadership would be honoured. “Ask those who make the statement. Why do you ask me? I will abide by the high command’s decision,” the chief minister said.

Shivakumar, before leaving for New Delhi, said there was “no confusion” regarding the leadership issue, noting that discussions between him and Siddaramaiah had taken place in presence of senior party leaders.

Meanwhile, MLA C Puttarangashetty on Wednesday said 22 of them will head to Australia and New Zealand next week. He said the trip is being organised by the state’s Animal Husbandry department to study international livestock and sericulture practices. Minister K Venkatesh will be leading the legislators.

However, Siddaramaiah said he had no information. “If they go spending their own money, can we say no? MLAs and MLCs will be going on a foreign trip spending their own money,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, who also handles the finance portfolio, said the date for the state Budget would be announced on February 15. He is holding a series of pre-budget meetings with departments, and officials indicate the 2026–27 Budget is likely to be presented in March. If so, it would mark his 17th Budget.

Earlier, DK Suresh’s comments drew attention within political circles. “The Congress party includes leaders from all religions and all parties. There are people here from the BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), BSP and others. They are given first priority. Those who have come from outside are given priority first, and then Congress members. Respecting guests is the objective of the Congress party,” he said while speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru.

The remarks were widely interpreted as an indirect reference to Siddaramaiah, who joined the Congress after leaving the Janata Dal (Secular) and later became chief minister.

When asked about leadership comments made by Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Suresh responded with sarcasm. “The deputy CM has already responded to this issue. We do not have as much knowledge as he does. We are not as big as he is. Whatever he says is final for us.” On questions about internal party discipline, he said, “There is nothing wrong in what he has said. The same policy should apply to everyone. Since he is the high command, there is no problem.”

Suresh also addressed speculation surrounding Shivakumar’s visit to New Delhi. “He has already informed you (the media) that he was called for a meeting regarding elections when he travels to Delhi… Therefore, Delhi visits are not new for Shivakumar,” he said, noting that such trips had been routine for decades. He added, “There is no politics. All politics is with the media in Karnataka.”

On the reported foreign travel by legislators, Suresh said, “DK Shivakumar has no connection whatsoever with the MLAs’ trip. I state this very clearly.” He said such travel could be personal or sponsored and suggested that rumours were being spread with political motives, possibly by rivals within or outside the party.

Asked about earlier remarks that the CM would honour his word, Suresh said, “Even today, I have confidence that Siddaramaiah will stand by his word.” On the broader political climate, he said, “Time will answer everything.”