Home / India News / Asked not to drive rashly, Haryana man runs over 6 of family; 2 dead: Cops
Asked not to drive rashly, Haryana man runs over 6 of family; 2 dead: Cops

According to officials, the family of the deceased asked the accused Aman Singh, 27, to drive responsibly in their neighbourhood as they had organised a wedding function.
Butana police station in-charge Kanwar Singh said a case has been registered against Aman and his father Balvinder Singh under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) . (AFP)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 12:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

A man allegedly ran over six members of a family, killing two of them, in Haryana’s Karnal district after he was asked not to drive rashly, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the family of the deceased asked the accused Aman Singh, 27, to drive responsibly in their neighbourhood as they had organised a wedding function. This resulted in an argument, after which Aman drove his Ford Endeavour SUV over six people, killing two of them — 42-year-old Raj Rani and 55-year-old Subhash Chand. The other four have been hospitalized, officials said.

Raju, a nephew of the deceased Subhash, said the accused would often drive at high speed in their locality in Karnal’s Nilokheri area. He said they had raised the issue with Aman’s father but no action was taken.

“Aman was angry after we asked him to drive responsibly as he used to drive very fast in the neighborhood. We had earlier raised the issue of rash driving with his father but he did not take it seriously,” Chand’s nephew Raju (who goes by one name) said.

Butana police station in-charge Kanwar Singh said a case has been registered against Aman and his father Balvinder Singh under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder)

“Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said.

