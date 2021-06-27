Assam: 65-year-old cleric arrested for rape and murder of 9-yr-old girl

Assam Police on Saturday arrested a 65-year-old cleric accused of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl on June 20 from Morigaon district. The arrest comes after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the victim’s family on Friday, when he directed the police to speed up investigations.

“The accused was arrested on Saturday night and will be produced in court later on Sunday. We are in the process of interrogating him, but he has not confessed [his] involvement yet,” said Aparna N, superintendent of police (SP), Morigaon.

The police officer added that the victim’s post-mortem confirmed sexual assault.

“Report of the victim’s post mortem has revealed that there was sexual assault and [the] cause of death was strangulation. We have sent her viscera samples for forensic test and its report is awaited,” she added.