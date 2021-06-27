Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam: 65-year-old cleric arrested for rape and murder of 9-yr-old girl
Assam: 65-year-old cleric arrested for rape and murder of 9-yr-old girl

Assan Police said victim’s post mortem has revealed that there was sexual assault and [the] cause of death was strangulation.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The accused was arrested on Saturday and the police were interrogating him . (Representative Photo)

Assam Police on Saturday arrested a 65-year-old cleric accused of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl on June 20 from Morigaon district. The arrest comes after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the victim’s family on Friday, when he directed the police to speed up investigations.

“The accused was arrested on Saturday night and will be produced in court later on Sunday. We are in the process of interrogating him, but he has not confessed [his] involvement yet,” said Aparna N, superintendent of police (SP), Morigaon.

The police officer added that the victim’s post-mortem confirmed sexual assault.

“Report of the victim’s post mortem has revealed that there was sexual assault and [the] cause of death was strangulation. We have sent her viscera samples for forensic test and its report is awaited,” she added.

