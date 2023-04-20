Arunachal and Assam to sign MoU on border dispute: Minister

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday to end border disputes along the boundaries of both northeastern states, Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Wednesday.

Baruah said the proposals made by regional committees of both states to address the long-pending issue were approved by the Assam cabinet on Wednesday.

“Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu have already had several rounds of meetings to address the problem. On Wednesday, the Assam cabinet approved the suggestions made by the regional committees comprising senior ministers of both states,” Baruah said.

Assam shares an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

Though there was no dispute initially, over the years, the allegations of residents of one state encroaching on land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit on the issue has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989.

In 2021, following the insistence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Shah, both states resolved to settle their border dispute out of court through talks, people familiar with the matter said.

In July last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration, where it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolve the boundary row by forming 12 committees, each headed by a cabinet minister, that visit disputed areas, take feedback from residents and submit reports to their respective governments, they added.

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved a monthly pension of ₹15,000 each to those from the state who were jailed during the Emergency that lasted for 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

“In Assam, 301 people were arrested and put behind bars at that time under various provisions like the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The cabinet today approved ₹15,000 as a monthly pension for them. The sum could be the highest for ‘Loktrantra Senanis’ (Soldiers of Democracy) in the country,” said urban development minister Ashok Singhal.

He added that if any of those 301 died, the pension would be given to their wives. “If the wives also died, the sum would be given to the unmarried daughters of the person.”

The cabinet also approved the setting up of eight mega industrial projects worth a total of ₹8,200 crore. Once completed, these industries will provide direct employment to 6100 persons.

“Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with these companies will be signed on May 9, a day before the completion of two years of the present government,” minister Baruah said.

