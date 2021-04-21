Assam announces fresh curbs as Covid-19 cases surge

Assam has placed fresh restrictions on attendance in public transport, Bihu events, schools, offices, gatherings and ordered markets to close earlier as record Covid-19 cases were seen on Monday. While ruling out a complete lockdown, a senior government official said, more restrictions may come after a review of the situation in the next 3-4 days.

Additionally, anyone found not wearing face masks or spitting in public will be fined up to ₹1000, as per the new guidelines, which will remain in force till April 30.

“...It is felt that in order to contain the fast spread of virus, additional prohibition/restrictions on certain activities needs to be imposed, except essential and emergency activities/services as an emergency measure for well being and safety of the people,” the order issued by chief secretary Jishnu Barua, who is also the chairperson of the executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, read.

Despite a call by political parties and eminent citizens, ongoing Bihu functions will not be cancelled, however, a cap of 50% on the venue capacity, not exceeding 400 people, has been imposed for functions held in the open, with a direction for strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

“In closed venues, gatherings up to 50% of the seating capacity can be allowed. No standing audience shall be allowed in open/closed venues,” the order read.

The number of guests in private functions such as marriages has been restricted to 100, and more than 20 persons will not be allowed for conducting last rites; similarly, only 20 to 50 persons will be allowed at religious places depending on their size, the order says.

Markets, super markets, shops in malls and weekly markets have been ordered to close down by 6 pm and buses can operate with only 50% passengers and without allowing any passenger to travel standing.

Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate while observing Covid-19 safety measures. Industrial units and tea gardens can also function by following protocols.

In government and private offices only 50% employees will be allowed barring any restrictions on officers’ attendance. The guidelines also exempt emergency/essential services, law enforcement and election work. Pregnant women and women with children below 5 years of age shall work from home, said the order.

In educational institutions, both government and private, only 50% students will be allowed in person on a day. Schools have also been asked to stagger class timings, discontinue morning and special assemblies and prefer online teaching for primary classes.

“On March 21, we recorded 25 positive cases, but the figure went up to 1,367 cases on April 19. The positivity rate, which was 0.57% till 10-15 days back, has now increased to 2.74%,” said Barua explaining the reason behind fresh restrictions. Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday were the highest daily figures for this year. There are 6,316 active cases in the state currently.

“The situation at present doesn’t require imposition of lockdown or curfews, but if it aggravates in coming days, such a decision may be required...,” Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Dr Hemanga Baishya, former secretary of Indian Medical Association , Assam branch endorsed the curbs and said everyone including leaders had “forgotten about Covid-19 safety measures in the past months. “Our health minister even went to the extent of saying that wearing of masks was not necessary. The government should now spread awareness on the importance of the safety measures and ministers and other celebrities should lead by example so that other allow follow suit,” he said.