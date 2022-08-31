Assam: Another madrasa demolished over alleged links to terror outfits

The crackdown against illegal madrasas in Assam by the state government continues to take place as another private Islamic seminary was demolished on Wednesday over alleged links to terror outfits Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of the madrasa, was arrested on August 26 based on information provided by two imams nabbed in neighbouring Goalpara district on August 21.

This was the third private madrasa to be razed this month for alleged jihadi links.

“We started the process of demolishing the madrasa located at Kabaitari on Wednesday morning following recovery of incriminating documents with links to jihadi groups during a raid carried out on Tuesday,” Swapnaneel Deka, superintendent of police Bongaigaon, said.

He informed that a notice regarding the demolition was issued on Tuesday and nearly 200 students of the madrasa were sent back to their homes or relocated to other nearby institutions.

“The madrasa was built on private land, but it was constructed without following necessary provisions and permits. Hence, it was demolished under provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” said Deka.

On Monday, authorities in Barpeta district demolished a private madrasa and another institution was razed earlier this month in Morigaon district.

It is alleged that both places were being used as hub of jihadi activities by members of AQIS and ABT.

Since March this year, police in Assam have arrested around 40 people including a Bangladeshi national for their alleged links to both these terror outfits and attempting to set up jihadi sleeper cells in the state.

Earlier this month, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has become a hotbed of Islamic fundamentalism and five jihadi modules with links to Al Qaida-affiliated terror outfits in Bangladesh were busted since March.

“Interestingly, the hub of all these activities, as of now, appears to be ‘madrasas’. I am not generalising, but whoever has been arrested till date have had some connection with ‘madrasas’ or were acting as preachers in some mosque,” Sarma had said.

