Assam appoints ‘guardian ministers’ for its various districts

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday appointed ministers who would act as guardians for different districts in the state.

These guardians, each a minister of the Himanta Biswa Sarma Cabinet, have been given the responsibility of 2-3 districts to take stock of welfare schemes, implementation of infrastructure projects etc.

“The guardian ministers will be responsible for administration in the districts under their charge. But they won’t be directly involved with people from those districts,” said parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika.

“Earlier, there was a provision of in-charge ministers, but their specific roles and responsibilities were not clearly defined. The guardian ministers will follow the decisions taken by the Cabinet about their duties,” he added.

The guardian ministers will be assigned with a secretary each and both will have to visit their districts at least once a month. They will also have to visit the districts during emergency situations and conduct extensive tours during natural disasters like floods, cyclones etc.

“They will review the implementation of various government schemes in the districts and submit a report to the chief minister,” said Hazarika.

The ministers may also recommend awards for best practices followed in their districts and prepare vision documents after consultation with different departments. They will also prepare plans for job creation by utilising the resources the districts have.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved creation of a Bodoland welfare department for all issues related to four districts falling under Bodoland Territorial Region. Setting up of a Bodoland administrative staff college at Kokrajhar was also cleared.

The Cabinet also expressed condolences on the death of Bodoland Peoples’ Front MLA from Gossaigaon, Majendra Narzary, who succumbed to post Covid-19 complications in Guwahati earlier in the day.