Assam becoming hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists: CM Himanta Biswa

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the north eastern state is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists after police found links of 11 people arrested last week, including one who was running a Madrasa, with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Bangla Team.

“...It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Assam is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists. When you bust 5 modules and the whereabouts of the other 5 Bangladeshi nationals are still not known, then you can imagine the gravity,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press briefing.

There have been several successful operations against jehadi modules by @assampolice.



In the last 5 months, 5 such modules of terrorist organisation Ansarullah Bangla Team have been busted by the police with help from other investigative agencies. pic.twitter.com/gBuKQeS55k — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2022

A madrasa in Moirabari area run by Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, arrested for his links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, was demolished earlier today. Sarma said that the Jamiul Huda madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A total of 43 students studying in this madrasa have been admitted to different schools now, he added.

The Assam police recently busted two modules of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Morigaon and Barpeta districts. Hiren Nath, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Special Branch) of Assam police, said that Al-Qaeda was trying to establish their footprint and base in Assam, but were busted.

“We tracked all the modules. They have some nefarious designs and are doing their activities very secretly and taking different names. They are doing a lot of indoctrination and influencing the people."

"We have found that Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Ansarullah Bangla Team have translated some Jihadi literature, some issues in Bengali and Assamese language which are not related to Assam and distributed these. We have also found some information regarding some attempts to establish their footprints, especially in the bordering areas of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh. We are examining all the points," he added.

