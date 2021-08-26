Assam cabinet approves reopening of classes for final year students from September

The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved reopening of classes for final year students from higher secondary to post graduation from the first week of September provided all teachers, students above 18 years and employees of educational institutions are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu informed that special vaccination camps will be held at offices of block and district elementary education officers, inspector of schools and universities and colleges from August 27 to September 5.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of classes will be announced on or before August 31. It will be mandatory to take at least one vaccine dose to attend classes and both doses for staying in hostels,” he said.

The cabinet also decided to commemorate the birthday of Asian Games gold medalist and Arjuna Award winner Bhogeswar Baruah as state sports day every year on September 3.

It was decided to increase the monthly pension given to sportspersons from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. A one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to sportspersons was also agreed upon.

The cabinet further decided that players who have won medals at national championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics will be given a lifetime pension of ₹10,000 per month.