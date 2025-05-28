Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam to give arms licence to indigenous people in ‘vulnerable’ areas: Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
May 28, 2025 07:33 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said indigenous people in remote and vulnerable districts and those along the border with Bangladesh were feeling insecure

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved a special scheme to provide arms licences to indigenous people living in “vulnerable and remote areas” and those along the border with Bangladesh to help them protect themselves.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said indigenous people “face the threat of attacks from the Bangladesh side and even in their own villages” (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said indigenous people “face the threat of attacks from the Bangladesh side and even in their own villages” (ANI)

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the special scheme for the grant of arms licences to original inhabitants and Indian indigenous citizens in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam would apply to districts such as Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, South Salmara and Goalpara.

He clarified that the decision to provide arms licences to the eligible individuals would rest with the district authorities.

“It’s a very important and sensitive decision. Indigenous people in these districts live in a sense of insecurity, especially after the developments in Bangladesh (where Hindus were targeted). They face the threat of attacks from the Bangladesh side and even in their own villages. In this backdrop, the cabinet decided that indigenous people in such vulnerable areas would be given arms licence,” the chief minister said.

“We see instances where they live in fear and since there is an ongoing process to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshis, indigenous people who are in a minority in these vulnerable areas, we took this decision. There was a long-standing demand by indigenous people in these areas. The government won’t help them buy arms, but will give them the licence to procure them,” said Sarma.

Sarma said the demand for arms licences had been around since the Assam agitation (1979-85) against illegal immigrants, but previous governments had not taken such a step to address the concerns of indigenous inhabitants of the state.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Assam to give arms licence to indigenous people in ‘vulnerable’ areas: Himanta Biswa Sarma
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On