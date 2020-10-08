e-paper
Home / India News / Assam CM condoles death of Paswan, terms him stalwart of Indian politics

Assam CM condoles death of Paswan, terms him stalwart of Indian politics

Paswan, 74, passed away here at a hospital, where he was admitted for past few days.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 following illness. He was 74. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / HT Archive)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and termed him a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards India’s development.

Paswan, 74, passed away here at a hospital, where he was admitted for past few days.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. “My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief,” Sonowal tweeted.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Simran Singh, KXIP struggle
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
