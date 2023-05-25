Assam CM Himanta attacks ‘eco-system’ over Sengol: ‘Despite Nehru’s crucial role’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that the Congress party displayed disregard for Hindu traditions by “relegating” Sengol, a five-feet long sceptre that will be installed near the Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament, as a ‘walking stick’ despite former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's crucial role in it.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and ceremonial sceptre 'Sengol'.(ANI, PTI)

The ceremonial sceptre was handed over by then governor-general Lord Mountbatten to Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power from the British to India in August 1947. It was kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now receive the same Sengol on May 28 and install it in the new Parliament House.

“The Sengol was integral to our Independence but the Left relegated it as a nondescript ‘walking stick’ in a museum corner despite Pt Nehru’s crucial role,” Sarma said in a tweet.

“Another instance of how an entire eco-system censored any event in history that glorified ancient Bharat & Hindu rituals,” he added.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya earlier asserted that the sceptre has been given its rightful place.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told a press briefing that Prime Minister Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the "Amrit Kaal". The new building of Parliament will witness a similar event to the one in 1947, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting PM Modi with the Sengol.

“Sengol, which has an important place in our history, means righteousness. Its recipient has the order to rule justly and fairly. Those elected to serve the people must never forget this. And that’s why this Sengol will be dedicated to the nation. It will be displayed in Parliament and will be taken out on special occasions,” Shah said.

