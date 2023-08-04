Assam CM Himanta responds after family pic triggers ‘Bajrang Dal’ tweets: ‘Unfair to assume…’

Responding to the criticism that “Hindu supremacist” leaders send their kids to study abroad and never let them join right-wing militant outfits, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said it is unfair to assume that his 22-year-old son will not make the “right choices” at the “right age”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and two children.(Twitter / @himantabiswa)

Sarma's remark came after his post-dinner family photograph drew a lot of attention on social media amid the ongoing communal violence involving Bajrang Dal members in Haryana's Nuh, with many highlighting that BJP leaders don't allow their children to join such outfits.

“We celebrated Riniki's birthday with a family dinner on 31st July. This picture captures the moments after the meal,” Sarma posted the family photograph on Wednesday.

Reposting the photograph on X, formerly known as Twitter, academician Ashok Swain said, “Hindu supremacist leaders send their kids to study abroad, they wear western clothes, and enjoy a luxury life. But, they never let them join Bajrang Dal or Durga Vahini or BJP IT Cell in the name of ‘Hindus are in Danger’!”

Sarma replied, “I find it surprising that you drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph.”

“My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age.”

The Assam chief minister also linked the criticism with the "promotion" of dynastic succession, and said that joining organisations within “our ideological family”, commonly referred to as Sangh Parivar, requires hard work and dedication.

“Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our ideological family requires hard work and dedication. It should not be solely based on being the son or daughter of a leader. Your suggestion of an easy entry to our kids gives impression that you believe in promoting dynastic succession,” he added.

“Do not provide an easy entry for my son. Let him earn it.”

