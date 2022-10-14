Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam CM Himanta Sarma's security upgraded by Centre

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier had Z category security (North-east).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File) 
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utpal Parashar | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's security has been upgraded by the central government. The security has been upgraded from Z category CRPF (northeast) security cover to Z+ category (All India), officials said.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the security arrangement for Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was reviewed "in consultation with the Central Security Agency". "It has been decided to upgrade his present 'Z' category CRPF security cover in North East region to Z+ category on all India basis," the statement further read.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - the country's largest Central Armed Police Force - has been requested by the union home ministry to do the needful.

The security covers for VIPs is covered across various categories - X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is the highest-level of security cover given to the prime minister.

