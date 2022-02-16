Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam CM Sarma invites suggestions for change of names of cities ‘contrary to our culture’
india news

Assam CM Sarma invites suggestions for change of names of cities ‘contrary to our culture’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there's much in a name and the government will soon launch a portal inviting suggestions from citizens for change of names of places. 
File photo of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will launch a portal inviting suggestions for change of names of cities, towns and villages that are “contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community”.

A day ago, Sarma attended an event for a second medical college in Guwahati where he said some places were named out of malice in some communities.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Sarma said Guwahati’s Kalapahar that was named after a Muslim general of the Bengal Sultanate who had attacked the Kamakhya temple, will definitely be changed.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | ‘Assam’s image is tarnished,’ says Congress in swipe at Himanta for targeting Rahul

“I have urged the local MLA to consult with the residents and suggest a name,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Sarma, who recently created a controversy during an election campaign for stating the BJP never asks for proof from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about his father Rajiv Gandhi, further said the medical college coming up at Kalapahar would be named Pragjyotishpur Medical College.

Meanwhile a case was registered against the chief minister under sections 504 & 505 (2) of the IPC in Hyderabad on the basis of a complaint filed by Telangana Congress president and MPRevanth Reddy for his recent remarks on the Gandhis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himanta biswa sarma
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP