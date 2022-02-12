Assembly elections: Now, Assam CM Sarma calls Rahul Gandhi ‘modern-day Jinnah’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “modern-day Jinnah” as he continued to attack the MP for a tweet where the latter excluded northeastern states while referring to India.

Sarma, whose statement during an election rally that the BJP does not ask if Rahul Gandhi is the son of Rajiv Gandhi created a furore a day ago, said the Congress leader has been making contradictory remarks in the recent past. “It seems for him (Rahul Gandhi), India (is) only from Gujarat to West Bengal. I have been observing what he has been saying in the last 10 days. Once he said India is a union of states. Another time, he said India means from Gujarat to Bengal,” news agency ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

“So, I am saying the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi. I said this in Uttrakhand, Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947. In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah,” Sarma said. Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the founder of Pakistan.

Recently, the Wayanad MP had written on Twitter, “There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India.” The Congress leader’s tweet had come in response to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s warning to voters that the state would turn into “Kerala, Kashmir or Bengal” if the BJP is not re-elected to power.

Soon after, Sarma, who had switched over from the Congress to the BJP in 2015, wrote on Twitter, “India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist.”

Later, while campaigning for the BJP in Uttarakhand, Sarma hit out at Gandhi and the Congress for repeatedly demanding proof for the 2016 “surgical strikes” conducted by India across the Line of Control.

“Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?,” he said.

Congress leaders have criticised Sarma for the comment with several of the party's related outfits, such as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), staging protests over the same.