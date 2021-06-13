Assam CM visits family of 2 girls found hanging

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met the family of two minor sisters who were found hanging from a tree in Kokrajhar district of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and directed police to probe both murder and suicide angles in the case.

The family of the deceased has alleged that the sisters, aged 14 and 16, were raped and murdered.

Five persons have been arrested so far, police said.

“The family members of the victims said that there was no reason for them to commit suicide. The entire incident appears mysterious. That’s why I came to interact with the family and held discussions with officials, seeking details on the incident,” Sarma told reporters.

The two sisters were found hanging from a tree inside a small forest away from their home on Friday evening. The deceased’s family told local media that the sisters went missing on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Kokrajhar civil hospital on Saturday for post-mortem. The reports of the examination are awaited.

“If it is a murder, the accused should be arrested and given appropriate punishment. If it is a case of suicide, then the probe should be on what led the sisters to commit the act. I have directed the police to probe both these angles,” he added.

“The role of some persons is suspected and police have already detained five persons for questioning. Two of them were found to have deleted all the messages from their mobile phones but there is evidence of them making calls, lasting for over an hour, to the victims,” the chief minister said.

Sarma said such incidents (of crimes against women) were taking place in districts of lower Assam and that a sense of insecurity had developed among the residents here.

“I came to visit the family in order to convey a message to all that my government won’t tolerate any such incident, especially those targeting the poor and oppressed sections,” he said.

“We have arrested five persons in connection with the incident and are questioning them. The arrested persons are residents of the area to which the victims belonged. The post-mortem reports will give further leads on the exact nature of the deaths. Further investigations are on,” Kokrajhar superintendent of police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said.

The chief minister was accompanied by BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) legislator Lawrence Islary and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashok Singhi.

Any political reaction?