Assam Congress MLA resigns; set to join ruling BJP next week

The Congress in Assam suffered a setback on Friday as one of its MLAs resigned from the assembly citing the party high command’s failure to listen to their second-tier leaders. Rupjyoti Kurmi, who won from the Mariani seat in Jorhat district for a fourth consecutive term, said he is set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming Monday.

Kurmi submitted his resignation as legislator to assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, one and half months after his win, and was accompanied by two BJP MLAs — parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Addressing the media, Kurmi said: “I was assured of the post of Leader of Opposition in the assembly but was denied that later. I had applied for the post of the party’s state president, but didn’t get that. The party didn’t include my name in the list of members for public accounts committee of state assembly. It seems the Congress doesn’t want leaders like me, who belong to a particular community, to rise.”

“I must congratulate the hard work and dedication with which chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working and am confident that there will be all-round development in the state under his leadership. That’s why, I have decided to join the BJP coming Monday,” he added.

The Congress, meanwhile, expelled Kurmi from the party with immediate effect.

The decision to expel Kurmi for “his anti-party activities” has been approved by the AICC, said state unit chief Ripun Bora