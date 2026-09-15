Assam: Congress names former MLA Sibamoni Bora as candidate for Nagaon bypoll

The Congress on Monday named former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. The bypoll will take place on October 6.
Candidate Details
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The announcement was made by a brief release issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal. 63-year-old Bora is a former MLA from the Batadraba seat in Nagaon district.
“The Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Smt, Sibamoni Bora, as party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Nagaon parliamentary constituency of Assam,” it read.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already named former IAS officer Devaish Sharma, who took voluntary retirement as deputy commissioner of Nagaon earlier this month, as its candidate for the seat.
TMC Candidate
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the bye-election.
Background of Nagaon Seat
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the bye-election.
Background of Nagaon Seat
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The Nagaon seat had fallen vacant in March this year after the sitting Congress MP, Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and joined the BJP. He later won from the Dispur assembly seat on a BJP ticket in the assembly polls held in April.
Nominations and Polling Schedule
Filing of nominations for the bye-election will start from September 16. Scrutiny of nominations will happen on September 17 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations will take place on September 19.
Polling for the seat will take place on October 6 and counting of votes happen on October 9.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the Congress candidate for the Nagaon bypoll?
The Congress on Monday named former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
When will the Nagaon bypoll take place?
The bypoll will take place on October 6.
Who has the BJP named as its candidate for the Nagaon bypoll?
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named former IAS officer Devaish Sharma as its candidate for the seat.
What is the schedule for filing nominations for the bye-election?
Filing of nominations will start from September 16, scrutiny will happen on September 17, and the last date for withdrawal will be September 19.
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Home/India News/Assam: Congress names former MLA Sibamoni Bora as candidate for Nagaon bypoll
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