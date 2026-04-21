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Assam court convicts 20 in 2018 mob lynching case; sentence to be announced April 24

After the conviction, the court will pronounce the sentence on April 24. 

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:33 am IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
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A special court in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday convicted 20 of the 45 accused in the 2018 Abhi-Neel mob lynching case, in which two men were killed in the Karbi Anglong district amid rumors that they were child abductors.

The remaining 25 accused were acquitted due to a lack of evidence, according to people aware of the matter.(Representational)

The remaining 25 accused were acquitted due to a lack of evidence, according to people aware of the matter.

According to police, the incident took place in the Dokmoka area on June 8, 2018, when the two men from Guwahati — Abhijit Nath (30), an engineering graduate and businessman, and Nilotpal Das (29), a musician — had travelled to Karbi Anglong for fishing and were returning. Following the spread of rumors, an armed mob intercepted the vehicle the two men were travelling in, dragged them out, and assaulted them to death.

Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, triggering nationwide outrage and demand for justice.

However, some other charges initially framed by the police were not upheld by the court.

Nath’s family expressed dissatisfaction with the acquittal of the 25 accused, calling the lack of evidence unfortunate.

“Everyone involved in this act of brutality should have been punished,” they said after the verdict.

 
nagaon district assam assam police mob lynching
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