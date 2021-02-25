Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for six months

Ahead of the assembly elections, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi declared the entire state as ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months starting February 27.

The state is scheduled to go to polls in April-May.

“As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as ‘disturbed area’ up to six months beyond February 27, 2021, unless withdrawn earlier,” a release issued by the state government stated.

The fresh order is an extension of a similar move on August 28 last year, when the state was declared a ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months. There is no official comment yet on the reason behind the extension.

However, government officials familiar with the matter cited attacks on security forces in the northeast and recovery of large amounts of arms and ammunition from several parts of Assam as a reason for the move.

On Tuesday, 1,040 militants belonging to five different rebel outfits from Karbi Anglong region of the state had laid down arms in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.