Assam declares lockdown, round the clock curfew in 7 districts

Assam on Tuesday declared a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state from July 7, Wednesday, till further notice, as the government issued a revised and consolidated directive for both rural and urban areas, a report said. There will be around the clock curfew and commercial setups, restaurants, shops will remain shut in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon, according to news agency ANI. Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply and inter-state movement has also been suspended by the Assam government.

"There will be total containment in 7 districts showing high positivity rate in recent days and these are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morignon district," ANI tweeted an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order as saying.

Other restrictions, including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc, and exemptions as notified in the order of June 26 will continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by the Assam government order.

Here's what you need to know:

1. The curfew in these seven districts will be round the clock but Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta. Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong, which are showing moderate positivity rate, will be under from 2pm to 5pm.

2. Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri. West Karbi Anglong. Dima Hasao, Charaidco and Hailakandi will be under from 5pm to 5am. The districts have been showing improvement in positivity caseload.

3. Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts will be kept under close watch for a week, the order said.

4. All workplaces, business and commercial establishments, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, restaurants, roadside eateries and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms etc of cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order in districts showing high positivity rate.

5. They will be open up to 1pm in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rate.

6. The Assam government has imposed a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue, the order said.

7. All public transport authorities will have to enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carrier containers etc in other districts.

8. According to the order, all inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended.

9 Public gathering is banned in total containment districts and up to 10 people can attend weddings and funerals in other districts.

10. Wearing of face mask will remain compulsory in all public places.

