Assam doctor arrested on charge of rape of colleague

The Assam Police said the woman doctor filed rape charges against the accused a few days after he accused her of assault
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The Assam Police said the Dibrugarh doctor is the second to be arrested on charges of raping a colleague within a week (AFP file photo)

Guwahati: A doctor in Assam’s Dibrugarh was arrested on Monday on a charge of allegedly raping a fellow doctor, the district police said.

According to the police, the accused, posted in Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, was reportedly in a relationship with the doctor since 2018 who alleged she was raped on the pretext of marriage.

She is also a government doctor posted in another district.

Police said the woman filed a FIR against the accused a few days after he accused her of assault.

“The rape case against the AMCH doctor was filed by the woman doctor after summons was issued to her in connection with the assault case,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Last week, a doctor posted in a private hospital in Dibrugarh was arrested for allegedly raping a colleague inside the hospital after mixing some intoxicants in her drink.

