Assam extends night curfew and other restrictions till May

The Assam government on Friday extended night curfew and most other existing guidelines/restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19 till May 7. The new set of guidelines was issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and will come into effect immediately.

Last Tuesday, night curfew was ordered across the state from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am after shops and businesses were told earlier to down shutters at 6:00 pm. These restrictions will continue till May 7.

Officers of government departments and those involved in emergency services, public transport, disaster management etc. have been exempted from the curfew provided they are able to show their valid identity documents on request.

Judicial officials, medical personnel, journalists, pregnant women and patients, diplomats of foreign countries, persons holding constitutional posts will also be exempted from the purview of the curfew.

Movement of personnel related to food products, animal fodder, medicines, medical equipment, banks, insurance offices, telecommunications, internet, IT services, petrol pumps, LPG units, electricity generation and supply, cold storage and warehousing, private security agencies, manufacturing units of essential commodities and units that require continuous production are also exempted.

The curfew will also not be applicable for those stepping out for Covid-19 vaccination.

The new measures also empower the district magistrate to declare an area/city or district a containment zone in case Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 10% in one week and bed occupancy of either oxygen supported or intensive care unit (ICU) beds cross 60%.

Assam has been recording around 3,000 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days. On Thursday, the state recorded 26 deaths and 3,079 new cases. The state has over 23,000 active cases at present.

As per the new guidelines, functions held in the open, marriage halls, commercial centres etc. will be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Number of guests in private functions at private venues (including marriage) should be restricted to 100, not more than 20 persons allowed for last rites and only 20 to 50 persons allowed per hour at religious places depending on the size of the place.

In offices, except officers, only 50% of employees are allowed in government and private offices.

The guidelines won’t be applicable for those involved with emergency/essential services, law enforcement and election work. Pregnant women and women with children below 5 years of age shall work from home.

Educational institutions, both government and private, have been asked to provide online teaching and only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes in person on any day.

Buses should operate with only 50% passenger strength and no passenger will be allowed to travel standing. Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate while observing Covid-19 safety measures. Industrial units and tea gardens can also function by following protocols.

The Assam government on Friday extended night curfew and most other existing guidelines/restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19 till May 7. The new set of guidelines was issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and will come into effect immediately. Last Tuesday, night curfew was ordered across the state from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am after shops and businesses were told earlier to down shutters at 6:00 pm. These restrictions will continue till May 7. Officers of government departments and those involved in emergency services, public transport, disaster management etc. have been exempted from the curfew provided they are able to show their valid identity documents on request. Judicial officials, medical personnel, journalists, pregnant women and patients, diplomats of foreign countries, persons holding constitutional posts will also be exempted from the purview of the curfew. Movement of personnel related to food products, animal fodder, medicines, medical equipment, banks, insurance offices, telecommunications, internet, IT services, petrol pumps, LPG units, electricity generation and supply, cold storage and warehousing, private security agencies, manufacturing units of essential commodities and units that require continuous production are also exempted. MORE FROM THIS SECTION US to remain in communication with India on its Covid-19 needs: White House Odisha to begin ‘token’ Covid vaccination of 18-44 years age group from May 1 India reports over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time Nirav Modi files appeal in UK high court against his extradition to India The curfew will also not be applicable for those stepping out for Covid-19 vaccination. The new measures also empower the district magistrate to declare an area/city or district a containment zone in case Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 10% in one week and bed occupancy of either oxygen supported or intensive care unit (ICU) beds cross 60%. Assam has been recording around 3,000 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days. On Thursday, the state recorded 26 deaths and 3,079 new cases. The state has over 23,000 active cases at present. As per the new guidelines, functions held in the open, marriage halls, commercial centres etc. will be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Number of guests in private functions at private venues (including marriage) should be restricted to 100, not more than 20 persons allowed for last rites and only 20 to 50 persons allowed per hour at religious places depending on the size of the place. In offices, except officers, only 50% of employees are allowed in government and private offices. The guidelines won’t be applicable for those involved with emergency/essential services, law enforcement and election work. Pregnant women and women with children below 5 years of age shall work from home. Educational institutions, both government and private, have been asked to provide online teaching and only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes in person on any day. Buses should operate with only 50% passenger strength and no passenger will be allowed to travel standing. Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate while observing Covid-19 safety measures. Industrial units and tea gardens can also function by following protocols.