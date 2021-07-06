Assam extends total lockdown to 4 more districts to contain Covid-19

Assam government on Tuesday imposed total lockdown in four districts, in addition to the three that were already under similar restrictions, to contain the second wave of Covid-19, which has, on an average, led to 2,500 new cases and 25-30 deaths daily since the past two weeks with the test positivity rate in some districts hovering between 5% and 10%, above the mark considered within control.

Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sonitpur join Biswanath, Goalpara and Morigaon districts that will remain under total lockdown from 5 am on July 7 until further orders, resulting in closure of offices, educational institutions, shops and business establishments except for grocery, fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy businesses that will be allowed to operate from 5 am till 5 pm daily.

Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce and pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics will be allowed to operate round the clock in the districts under total lockdown.

“The state government has decided to put all 35 districts in three categories—those under total containment (lockdown), those with partial curfew and those with relaxed curfew,” said health minister Keshab Mahanta.

Sixteen districts have been placed under partial curfew. Shops, business establishments, offices will have to shut down one hour prior to the curfew timings set between 2 pm and 5 am.

Eleven districts including Kamrup (Metropolitan), which includes Guwahati, will have greater relaxation from curfew between 5 am and 5 pm daily. Shops, business establishments and offices in these districts will also have to shut down an hour prior to the start of curfew.

“The cases in Kamrup (Metropolitan) had come down significantly in recent weeks, but saw a gradual increase in the district in the past few days. We request residents to continue maintaining the safety protocols so that we don’t have to enforce stricter measures,” said Mahanta.

As per the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state disaster management authority, odd-even formula for plying private vehicles and ban on inter-district movement will continue in the state.