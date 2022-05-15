Assam flood's first wave affects 24,000 people in 6 districts, kills three | Key points

Three people, including a woman, died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district as Assam has been hit by the first wave of floods this year, the state's disaster management authority said on Sunday.

Assam, along with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya saw incessant rainfall in the past couple of days following which the water level of several rivers has gradually increased and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark, news agency ANI reported.

Here are the latest updates on Assam floods:

> Till Saturday, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) - have been affected due to floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. Floodwaters have submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the affected districts.

> Incessant rains triggered landslides in 12 villages parts of the Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

> Over 21,000 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district. As many as 2,150 people were rescued from the district on Saturday.

> In the Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals have been damaged due to floods.

(With ANI inputs)

