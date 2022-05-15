Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam flood's first wave affects 24,000 people in 6 districts, kills three | Key points
Till Saturday, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) - have been affected due to floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.
Incessant rains triggered landslides in several parts of the Dima Hasao district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:49 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Three people, including a woman, died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district as Assam has been hit by the first wave of floods this year, the state's disaster management authority said on Sunday.

Assam, along with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya saw incessant rainfall in the past couple of days following which the water level of several rivers has gradually increased and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark, news agency ANI reported.

Here are the latest updates on Assam floods:

> Till Saturday, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) - have been affected due to floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. Floodwaters have submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the affected districts.

> Incessant rains triggered landslides in 12 villages parts of the Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

> Over 21,000 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district. As many as 2,150 people were rescued from the district on Saturday.

> In the Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals have been damaged due to floods.

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

 

 

